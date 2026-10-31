DHS Secretary Says Ilhan Omar Investigation Is Targeting Multiple People

Play video content Video: DHS Secretary Says Ilhan Omar Probe Expands to Include Multiple People Fox News

The probe into Rep. Ilhan Omar's marriage with rumored brother Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is targeting several people, not just her ... according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Mullin told Fox News Friday ... "This isn't just a case that's targeting one individual. This is a large case we have presented to the DOJ. The DOJ is leading the investigations. HSI did a lot of investigation to present a case to the DOJ."

He added that the DHS is "enforcing our nation's laws" and isn't "weaponizing' or "using political theater" in its investigation.

Mullin's remarks comes after a flurry of new details about Omar's second marriage.

The Congressional representative reportedly crossed out her name twice on her and Elmi's marriage application, according to an alleged certified copy.

And according to court docs obtained by TMZ ... she was romantically involved with her first husband Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi from 2002 to 2008, before marrying Elmi in 2009, separating from him in 2011, and divorcing him in 2017.

She then remarried Hirsi -- whom she became romantically involved with again during her marriage to Elmi -- in 2017 before divorcing in 2019.