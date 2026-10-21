Rep Ilhan Omar Responds to Claims Ex-Husband Is Her Brother

'Not to My Knowledge'

Asked If Ex-Husband Is Her Brother ...

Ilhan Omar is addressing the longstanding allegation she married her brother to commit immigration fraud.

During an interview with MS NOW's Chris Hayes, the Minnesota congresswoman was asked whether her former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is actually her brother, responding, "Not to my knowledge."

Omar also called the allegations "insane," pushing back against claims surrounding her 2009 marriage to Elmi. The allegations have circulated for years, though no evidence has publicly established that Elmi is her brother.

The interview comes after federal agents raided Omar's Washington, D.C., home on October 12 as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Play video content Video: Ilhan Omar's DC Home Searched by HSI Agents Fox News

Trump has denied involvement in the raid, while the Justice Department says agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant.

According to Reuters, investigators are examining whether Omar or members of her family made false statements in immigration paperwork dating back decades.