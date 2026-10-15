Play video content Video: Senate Candidate Mike Rogers Trusts Feds Had Enough Evidence to Raid Ilhan Omar's House TMZ DC

Mike Rogers -- a former congressman who is running for Senate -- says he trusts that feds had enough evidence to raid Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's residence ... and he rejects the notion President Donald Trump is trying to persecute political enemies.

Charlie and Jacob -- our TMZDC crew -- caught up with Rogers Thursday in Michigan, and given Mike's experience as a former FBI agent, they asked him about the raid conducted at Rep. Omar's home this week.

Play video content Video: Ilhan Omar's DC Home Searched by HSI Agents Fox News

Mike told us he's confident the FBI must've had good reason to bust down Ilhan's door. A little housekeeping on that remark -- it appears the FBI didn't conduct the raid, and it was instead done by Homeland Security Investigations ... but, it's still the feds.

Mike's point remains the same ... he notes they got a warrant from a federal judge to bust down the door, so they must've shown the judge something compelling to obtain that warrant.

Mike believes the investigation into Omar -- a vocal opponent of Trump -- has been going on since the Obama administration ... so it's not fair to say the prez is spearheading the investigative push.

Rogers might have more info due to his old gig, but it's not clear from public records when this federal probe into Omar began.