Play video content Video: Jenelle Evan's Son Jace Gets First Tattoo At 17 Instagram/@j_evans1219

"Teen Mom" alum Jenelle Evans is standing by her decision to let her 17-year-old son, Jace, get a tattoo under her supervision ... revealing that she was not so on board with his initial choice of ink.

In the comment section of her Instagram post detailing the tattoo, Jenelle defended herself against one user, writing ... "It’s not the craziest tattoo in the world."

She added in her video of the tattoo process that she "only let him get this" after reviewing the pictures ... and that at first, he was going to get a tattoo of a centipede. But no worries, crisis averted!

After dissuading him from getting a tattoo of a bug, Jenelle said ... "It's OK -- now he’s choosing a poison tree."

In the end, it looks like Jace may have gotten his way ... because his arm of ink, which stretches all the way onto his hand, looks to be a collab between the tree and the bug.

We reported last month ... Jace provided his Instagram followers with an update after spending some time in a mental health facility.

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In the mini vlog, Jace hangs out with friends, spends time with Jenelle's mom, Barbara Evans, who picks up after their dog, and genuinely seems like he's in good spirits.

As you know ... Jace's mental health facility visit in February came after he allegedly threatened suicide.