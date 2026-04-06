Jenelle Evans & Ex-Husband David Eason Seen Together in Las Vegas

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are once again popping up together in public ... and it's only adding fuel to the confusion about where they really stand.

TMZ obtained photos of the exes Saturday at The Sphere in Las Vegas with their kids, taking in a showing of "The Wizard of Oz." A witness tells us the pair didn't present any PDA, but they didn't exactly act like strangers either ... giving off more of a couple vibe than you might expect from two people who insist they're just co-parenting.

Outside the venue, David was seen playing photographer ... snapping pics of Jenelle and the kids as they wrapped up their outing.

The sighting comes weeks after another run-in at Yard House at Red Rock Resort, where witnesses told us the two seemed "kinda cold" toward each other despite sitting together.

Jenelle's rep has maintained to TMZ there's nothing romantic going on here ... stressing the relationship is strictly about co-parenting.