'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Shares Rare Update After Leaving Mental Health Facility

"Teen Mom" alum Jenelle Evans' son Jace is offering a candid look into his life after he spent time in a mental health facility ... and he looks happy on camera.

In the mini vlog, Jace shows his grandmother Barbara Evans picking up after their dog, plus a clip of him riding an electric scooter with a friend before the two accidentally take a tumble, and a car ride with more pals.

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Along with the clip -- which features the 17-year-old smiling, laughing and just having a good time -- Jace wrote in the caption ... "hope u guys are having a good day."

We reported earlier ... Jace had entered a mental health facility in February.

Play video content Video: Jenelle Evans' Mom Makes Frantic 911 Call After Jace Allegedly Put Gun to Head Brunswick County Sheriff's Office

His treatment came after an alarming 911 call to Barbara's home in North Carolina ... where the grandmother told cops that the teen had ransacked her house and threatened to kill himself with a gun to his head.

His mom, Jenelle, told Dr. Rachel Mason on "La Femme Talk" back in April that he was "in a safe place."