CEO, Daughters Shot & His Wife Attacked With Hammer During Home Invasion

A Canadian real estate exec and his two daughters were shot, and his wife was brutally attacked with a hammer inside their mansion during a violent home invasion.

MAC Group CEO David Morton's family were viciously assaulted in the early Thursday morning by 3 masked men inside their gated home on Hyde Park Circle, located in Toronto's wealthy Bridle Path neighborhood ... The Toronto Sun reported.

Toronto Police Inspector Kristy Smith said ... "There was a violent interaction. There was a demand made for valuables from within the home – whether or not they escaped with anything is uncertain."

All 4 family members have landed in the hospital ... with 2 suffering "life-altering injuries" and the other 2 being treated for "non-life-threatening injuries."

After the intruders entered through the rear door of the mansion ... a fight ensued, resulting in one daughter being shot in the leg, the other in the arm, and the father suffering a gunshot wound to his leg, a source told The Toronto Sun.

The insider also claims all 4 were struck with a hammer ... but this detail hasn't been confirmed.