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CEO, Daughters Shot & His Wife Attacked With Hammer During Home Invasion

Real Estate CEO Exec & Daughters Shot, Wife Attacked With Hammer ... 2 Suffer 'Life-Altering Injuries'

By TMZ Staff
Published
David Morton 1
The MAC Group

A Canadian real estate exec and his two daughters were shot, and his wife was brutally attacked with a hammer inside their mansion during a violent home invasion.

MAC Group CEO David Morton's family were viciously assaulted in the early Thursday morning by 3 masked men inside their gated home on Hyde Park Circle, located in Toronto's wealthy Bridle Path neighborhood ... The Toronto Sun reported.

Maggie Zohil-Morton and Cristina Zohil-Morton 1
The MAC Group

Toronto Police Inspector Kristy Smith said ... "There was a violent interaction. There was a demand made for valuables from within the home – whether or not they escaped with anything is uncertain."

All 4 family members have landed in the hospital ... with 2 suffering "life-altering injuries" and the other 2 being treated for "non-life-threatening injuries."

Doriana Zohil-Morton 1
The MAC Group

After the intruders entered through the rear door of the mansion ... a fight ensued, resulting in one daughter being shot in the leg, the other in the arm, and the father suffering a gunshot wound to his leg, a source told The Toronto Sun.

The insider also claims all 4 were struck with a hammer ... but this detail hasn't been confirmed.

Authorities say the 3 suspects fled the scene in an SUV ... we'll keep you posted as we learn more.

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