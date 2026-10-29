NYC Driver Plows Through Halloween Event, Injuring Several People

A driver in New York City hopped a curb and plowed into a Halloween event hosted by the NYPD ... injuring several people, including a child.

The driver -- who New York Post reports is a 56-year-old man -- allegedly lost control of a black sedan and ran directly into a "Trunk or Treat" event Thursday outside the 83rd Precinct Station House in Brooklyn.

Authorities told the outlet he also struck a private ambulance that was on scene in case of emergency.

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Reports differ ... with the New York Post noting 4 people -- including a child -- were injured, while CBS says 6 people sustained injuries. First responders checked on several others at the scene as well.

Photos and video from the scene show the street corner thrown into chaos ... and the damaged ambulance.

NYP reports the driver was taken into police custody ... and a breathalyzer test has been administered.