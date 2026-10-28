Tesla Crashes Through House And Plummets Off Terrace in Wild Video

Play video content Video: Insane Crash Involving Tesla Caught on Video Marija Stojkoska/NEWSFLASH

Cameras caught the stomach-turning moment a Tesla smashed through a home in Mexico City ... before plummeting off the edge of the building and out of frame.

The horrifying crash went down in Mexico City on October 19 ... and now the video is going viral.

Footage shows the intense impact as the Model Y crashes through the gate of the house and goes airborne ... flying across the terrace and smashing through the home's back wall.

The car drops over the edge of the building and out of sight. International Business Times reports that the car eventually came to a stop at a lower elevation on the other side of the street.

Authorities haven't yet determined how the car ended up veering so far off course in the first place -- it's unclear whether it was caused by a vehicle malfunction or something else.