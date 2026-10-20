Woman Looking at Porn While Driving Caused Deadly Car Crash in Utah, Cops Say

Cops Say Woman Was Looking at Porn While Driving

A woman caused a fatal car crash in Utah because she was too busy watching porn while driving ... according to authorities.

Multiple outlets report that 44-year-old California woman Christine Chao was charged Tuesday with automobile homicide in connection with the deadly June 12 crash.

According to charging documents ... Chao "told officers she was at fault" ... and when investigators got a warrant to search her phone, they found she'd accessed a porn site "less than two minutes before the crash."

The charging docs say Chao was driving on I-15 when she crashed into a white sedan, which had slowed down in a construction zone.

The sedan then hit the SUV driving in front of it, and all three vehicles went off the road.

KSL reports that 66-year-old Utah man Scott LaVar Lichfield -- who was riding in the backseat of one of the cars in the crash -- suffered a head injury in the accident and later died.