Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Candidate Suspends Campaign After OUI Arrest, Wild Crash

Shawn Oliver's campaign for Massachusetts lieutenant governor has come to a screeching halt ... after the Republican candidate was busted for allegedly driving drunk and flipping his SUV into several parked cars.

UPDATE: Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Shawn Oliver suspended his campaign after he was arrested Saturday night on an OUI charge following a crash in New Bedford. STORY: https://t.co/KWGPhvwQF7 https://t.co/g35izB2T3I @boston25

The wild crash went down around 11:40 PM Saturday in New Bedford, Massachusetts ... where police say Oliver's vehicle overturned after plowing into parked cars.

Five vehicles were involved in the wreck, according to police. Oliver was taken to a hospital for treatment before being arrested.

He was hit with charges including operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent driving and speeding.

And now, his political ambitions are taking a hit too ... Oliver announced Sunday he's suspending his campaign, saying the election is too important to be overshadowed by his personal problems.

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His running mate, Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue, wasn't exactly thrilled ... saying he was "extremely disappointed" and calling on Oliver to step away from the race.

Minogue added ... "Shawn is lucky to be alive and lucky that no one innocent was hurt."

Lt. Gov. candidate Shawn Oliver arrested on OUI charge - The New Bedford Light https://t.co/dgqKs9cU7C @toyotabedzrock

Oliver, who also serves on the New Bedford City Council, was released from jail Sunday morning ... with local outlet The New Bedford Light reporting he walked away wearing a white T-shirt and carrying his belongings in a plastic bag.