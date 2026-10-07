67-Year-Old Indiana Woman Arrested for Doing Donuts on Courthouse Lawn

Play video content Video: 67-Year-Old Woman Busted Doing Donuts on Courthouse Lawn Jennings County Sheriff's Office

A few too many margaritas apparently sent one Indiana woman's day spinning ... literally -- cops say she drunkenly did donuts on a courthouse lawn ... and the wild stunt is on video.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office says a 67-year-old woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly tearing circles through the grass outside a local courthouse while intoxicated.

Video shows a car doing donuts in the grass ... kicking up a ton of grass and dirt and narrowly missing trees ... all while in reverse.

Deputies say the driver was booked for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, along with several other charges.

The Sheriff's Office couldn't resist having a little fun with it afterward ... posting, "If you've had a few too many margaritas with dinner, please don't get behind the wheel, and definitely don't do donuts on the courthouse lawn."