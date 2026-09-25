Wild Video Shows Man Punch Son-in-Law's Killer in Court After Seeing Him Laugh

An Arizona man was arrested after punching his son-in-law's convicted killer inside a Maricopa County courtroom ... and it's all on video.

Alberto Ontiveros Sanchez attacked Abel Uribe after giving an emotional address to the court during Uribe's sentencing hearing for murdering David Navidad-Parra.

According to Fox 10 Phoenix, Sanchez charged the defense table and punched Uribe multiple times in the back of the head.

He caused such a scene that the judge had to clear the courtroom and pause the hearing.

Sanchez's lawyer claimed in an initial court appearance that Sanchez had "lost it" because he saw his son-in-law's killer "laughing and snickering."

The judge said ... "I personally can't imagine the emotions that you must have been feeling today, but we cannot tolerate that kind of conduct in court."

Sanchez was released on his own recognizance.

Uribe is convicted of killing David back in 2022. David had been giving him a test drive while selling Sanchez's car.

His body was ultimately found with a gunshot wound ... and Sanchez's car had been found burned.