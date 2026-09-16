Ohio Sheriff's Deputies Attacked By Man Trying to Escape After Sentencing

An Ohio man really screwed up a judge's sentence ... because after he received a year behind bars, he attempted an escape -- which will almost certainly land him more time in the clink.

Video of 21-year-old Timothy Reaggle is going viral online ... showing an officer walking him down a courthouse hallway in the Columbiana County Courthouse on Monday -- when he turns and sucker-punches the dude before running off.

Another angle shows him bowl over another deputy before running toward the front door ... where reports say he was ultimately nabbed -- though it took several other men and a taser to stop him.

According to the Salem News ... Reaggle had just been sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree felony aggravated burglary, fourth-degree felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer,

Reaggle reportedly wasn't happy with the judge's sentence ... allegedly calling it "f***ing bulls***." He was also seen crying as he left the court.