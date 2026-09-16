Ohio Sheriff's Deputies Attacked By Man Trying to Escape After Sentencing
Ohio Criminal Throat Punches Deputy After Sentencing ... Tries To Make A Run For It
An Ohio man really screwed up a judge's sentence ... because after he received a year behind bars, he attempted an escape -- which will almost certainly land him more time in the clink.
Video of 21-year-old Timothy Reaggle is going viral online ... showing an officer walking him down a courthouse hallway in the Columbiana County Courthouse on Monday -- when he turns and sucker-punches the dude before running off.
Another angle shows him bowl over another deputy before running toward the front door ... where reports say he was ultimately nabbed -- though it took several other men and a taser to stop him.
According to the Salem News ... Reaggle had just been sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree felony aggravated burglary, fourth-degree felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer,
Reaggle reportedly wasn't happy with the judge's sentence ... allegedly calling it "f***ing bulls***." He was also seen crying as he left the court.
It's unclear what prosecutors may charge him with for the Monday incident ... but he might be looking at even more jail time.