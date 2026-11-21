Play video content Video: Tish Cyrus Emotional Before Daughter Miley's Wedding BACKGRID

Tish Cyrus was spotted having an emotional moment with her husband, Dominic Purcell, on her daughter Miley Cyrus' wedding day ... and we totally get it, your kid getting hitched is a big deal!

In the sweet video, Dominic can be seen giving Tish a big hug inside their car ... before he pulls away and Tish is able to regain her composure, as she was clearly feeling all the feels.

We reported earlier ... Tish was spotted arriving at the Palm Springs wedding venue after her and Dominic's heartwarming moment.

Wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, and a trucker hat, Miley's mom seemed to be in good spirits.

Just last night, Tish attended Miley and Maxx Morando's rehearsal dinner, which was a delicious three-course meal.

The wedding party didn't stay out too late, though ... we're told Miley was the last to depart the restaurant around 8:45 PM.