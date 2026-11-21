Miley Cyrus and fiancé Maxx Morando were spotted arriving at their wedding rehearsal dinner hand in hand ... and we have the pics.

In photos obtained by TMZ ... Miley and Maxx showed up to a restaurant near their SoCal wedding venue Friday night with the "Flowers" singer wearing black pants and a jacket, and the rocker rocking a suit.

Play video content Video: Noah Cyrus Spotted At Miley's Wedding Rehearsal Dinner BACKGRID

Joining them were Miley's mom Tish Cyrus -- who donned a cheetah print jacket -- and her sister Noah Cyrus -- who wore a black floral dress.

A source tells us ... Miley and her crew left the actual wedding rehearsal around 6 PM before showing up to the restaurant at 6:15 PM.

Everyone ended up leaving the dinner at 8:45 PM ... with Miley departing last.

We reported earlier ... Miley and Maxx's rehearsal dinner was full of delicious menu offerings, including filet mignon and Maine lobster ravioli.