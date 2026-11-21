Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Arrive at Rehearsal Dinner With Mom Tish & Sister Noah
Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Arrive at Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Hand in Hand ... In Exclusive Pics
Miley Cyrus and fiancé Maxx Morando were spotted arriving at their wedding rehearsal dinner hand in hand ... and we have the pics.
In photos obtained by TMZ ... Miley and Maxx showed up to a restaurant near their SoCal wedding venue Friday night with the "Flowers" singer wearing black pants and a jacket, and the rocker rocking a suit.
Joining them were Miley's mom Tish Cyrus -- who donned a cheetah print jacket -- and her sister Noah Cyrus -- who wore a black floral dress.
A source tells us ... Miley and her crew left the actual wedding rehearsal around 6 PM before showing up to the restaurant at 6:15 PM.
Everyone ended up leaving the dinner at 8:45 PM ... with Miley departing last.
We reported earlier ... Miley and Maxx's rehearsal dinner was full of delicious menu offerings, including filet mignon and Maine lobster ravioli.
It's not long until Miley and Maxx said their "I do's" and officially tie the knot!