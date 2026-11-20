Miley Cyrus wanted everything perfect for her upcoming wedding to Maxx Morando … so she rejected massive entertainment gigs to focus on planning, TMZ has learned.

According to sources close to the situation … Miley made it very clear to her inner circle that she was busy and not available to work in the past couple of weeks.

We're told Miley was adamant she could not even take a day off … and needed to be singularly focused on getting things ready for her big day.

As TMZ first reported, Miley and Maxx are getting hitched this weekend in California.

The duo got engaged last year after dating for four years.