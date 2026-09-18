Miley Cyrus and Mom Tish Stun at Pop Star's Album Release Party

Miley Cyrus threw a huge party in the USA ... with tons of fans descending on the Chateau Marmont to catch a glimpse of the star at her album release event.

The singer-songwriter hit the event Thursday night in an eye-catching black dress ... posing for a few solo shots before taking a seat next to her mother, Tish, for a sweet mother-daughter snap.

Later, Miley stood on an elevated platform in front of adoring fans ... letting her long blonde locks swing as she sang to them.

She also posed for selfies with fans outside the venue ... making many ardent supporters' nights by just stopping for a few pics.

"Bass Persuades" dropped Friday ... it's Miley's 10th studio album -- and her first since she released "Something Beautiful" last year.