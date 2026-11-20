... Just Got My Nails Done

Miley Cyrus is handling the minor details before her much-anticipated wedding weekend ... including making sure her nails are perfectly sculpted for those wedding band photos.

The singer-songwriter -- who looked cozy in a black sweater, matching sweats and tall white boots -- was spotted by photographers walking near a nail salon on Thursday ... just days before she's set to walk down the aisle.

Miley looked perfectly at ease before jumping in the back of a black truck and taking off.

We broke the story ... Miley's tying the knot this weekend -- planning to say her "I do's" with rocker Maxx Morando.

Details of the ceremony are being kept under wraps ... but we do know the wedding is set to take place in Southern California.

Miley was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020 ... and the breakup inspired several of her hit songs -- including "Flowers."