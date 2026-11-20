Pete Davidson's got a new girl these days ... because we've learned he's dating Brooks Nader's sister, Sarah Jane Nader.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Pete and Sarah Jane haven't stopped seeing each other since they were spotted in NY together back in August ... which means they've been a thing for a few months now.

Despite narratives floating around that they were just friends, we're told the two are "casually dating."

However, sources close to Pete claim they're just friends.

According to Duexmoi, the comedian and the "Love Thy Nader" star were spotted together Wednesday night at an AMC in NYC's East Village.

Play video content Video: Brooks Nader Reacts Hilariously to Sister Sarah Jane’s Pete Davidson Hangout TMZ.com

So what does "casual dating" look like for Pete and Sarah Jane?!? Our sources say they are NOT exclusive and are still seeing other people.

When we asked Brooks about Sarah Jane and Pete in August, she joked that she thought her sister was recently into women.