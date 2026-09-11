Brooks Nader Says Sister Sarah Jane's 'DWTS' Pairing With Hailey Bills is 'Iconic'

Sarah Jane and Her 'DWTS' Partner Have Iconic Vibes!!!

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Brooks Nader is one proud sis ... telling us Sarah Jane Nader's same-sex pairing with her "Dancing With the Stars" partner Hailey Bills is "iconic!!!"

We got the "Baywatch" star in the Big Apple ... and our photog asked about Sarah Jane and Hailey's partnership. Brooks says they're really cute together, with good vibes and good "synergy."

We can see the chemistry too, Brooks!

As we reported ... Sarah Jane and Hailey were spotted leaving rehearsal for the show together hand-in-hand last week ... and sporting huge grins!

Sarah Jane and Hailey are set to appear as the third same-sex couple in "DWTS" history.

As you may know .... JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson broke that glass ceiling back in season 30 ... before drag queen Shangela danced with Gleb Savchenko in season 31.

Sarah Jane has been open about being bisexual ... and earlier this summer she went out with Pete Davidson, which elicited a hilarious reaction from Brooks.