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Brooks Nader Goes Topless In Front of Parents and Sister in Italy

Brooks Nader Totally Topless ... In Front of Her Family!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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BROOK'S BARE NECESSITIES
Video: Brooks Nader Goes Topless During Family Trip to Italy
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Brooks Nader was totally topless in Sardinia ... an interesting choice, considering she was with her parents and sister.

TMZ obtained photos and videos of Brooks' topless family outing ... and her relatives didn't look fazed that her girls were staring them in the face ... not even when she jumped off the boat into the water.

Brooks Nader Goes Topless During Family Yacht Vacation
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Normal Nader Vacay?! Launch Gallery
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The Sports Illustrated stunner and "Baywatch" reboot star wasn't fully nude -- she barely covered up with a lacy bottom -- but it's still striking to see a topless Brooks next to mom, dad and sis.

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BRING IT ON BROOKS!!!
Video: Brooks Nader Bares It All During Italian Trip With Her Family | TMZ Live
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The quick dip went down after Brooks, her parents and Sarah Jane enjoyed a fancy lunch at La Scogliera in La Maddalena.

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Brooks stunned at the swanky spot, donning a floor-length white dress that showed off her fab figure. So, yes, she owns a top.

Check out our gallery to see what appears to be a totally normal and not-weird-at-all Nader family vacation!!!

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