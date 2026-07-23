Heidi Klum Goes Topless For Beach Day, Tanning and Eating Chips

Leave it to Heidi Klum to make eating chips look sexy ... the supermodel went topless for a beach day ... looking like a snack while snacking on her favorite German snack.

The "Project Runway" star was having a tasteful topless moment -- literally -- crunching on chips from her Chipsfrisch collab while soaking up the sun ... wearing nothing but bikini bottoms and an oversized hat.

Play video content Video: Heidi Klum Enjoys Time with Her Dog at the Beach

The 53-year-old wasn't done flaunting her incredible assets ... frolicking in the waves with her pup. Yep, Heidi's got the dogs out.

Lucky for you, it seems Heidi is having a suns out, buns out summer ... and her videos will make you wish you were at this beach.

Play video content Video: Heidi Klum Keeps It Spicy While Eating Chips | TMZ TV