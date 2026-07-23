Heidi Klum Goes Topless For Beach Day, Tanning and Eating Chips
Heidi Klum TATERS & TA-TAs!!!
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Leave it to Heidi Klum to make eating chips look sexy ... the supermodel went topless for a beach day ... looking like a snack while snacking on her favorite German snack.
The "Project Runway" star was having a tasteful topless moment -- literally -- crunching on chips from her Chipsfrisch collab while soaking up the sun ... wearing nothing but bikini bottoms and an oversized hat.
The 53-year-old wasn't done flaunting her incredible assets ... frolicking in the waves with her pup. Yep, Heidi's got the dogs out.
Lucky for you, it seems Heidi is having a suns out, buns out summer ... and her videos will make you wish you were at this beach.
Heidi captioned one of her posts, "Finally" ... and we're glad to finally see her doing her thing.