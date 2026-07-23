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Heidi Klum Goes Topless For Beach Day, Tanning and Eating Chips

Heidi Klum TATERS & TA-TAs!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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DON'T MIND IF I DO
Video: Heidi Klum's Beach Day Includes Sunshine, Chips and No Bikini Top

Leave it to Heidi Klum to make eating chips look sexy ... the supermodel went topless for a beach day ... looking like a snack while snacking on her favorite German snack.

The "Project Runway" star was having a tasteful topless moment -- literally -- crunching on chips from her Chipsfrisch collab while soaking up the sun ... wearing nothing but bikini bottoms and an oversized hat.

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BEACH BUMS
Video: Heidi Klum Enjoys Time with Her Dog at the Beach

The 53-year-old wasn't done flaunting her incredible assets ... frolicking in the waves with her pup. Yep, Heidi's got the dogs out.

Lucky for you, it seems Heidi is having a suns out, buns out summer ... and her videos will make you wish you were at this beach.

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SNACKIN' ON THE BEACH
Video: Heidi Klum Keeps It Spicy While Eating Chips | TMZ TV

Heidi captioned one of her posts, "Finally" ... and we're glad to finally see her doing her thing.

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