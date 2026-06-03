Heidi Klum Flaunts Bikini Bod With New Swimwear Campaign

The calendar may say 2026, but Heidi Klum is still serving peak supermodel energy ... fronting Calzedonia's newest beachwear collection.

The supermodel returned as the face of the brand's second 2026 summer campaign, hitting the sands of Malibu for a sun-soaked photoshoot showcasing the latest swimwear lineup.

Check out the gallery and see for yourself ... the campaign captures Heidi posing along the shoreline in a series of eye-catching looks, including animal-print bikinis, shimmering satin-inspired styles, and glittery two-pieces.

Shot on Malibu's beaches, the campaign features Heidi against a backdrop of crashing waves, sandy shores, and coastal scenery as photographers capture her from every angle.