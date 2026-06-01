Heidi Klum Hot Shots To Slay Her 53rd Birthday

It's Heidi Klum's birthday and we're celebrating by taking a look at her hottest snaps from over the years ... and with 53 trips around the sun, there's a lot to soak in.

Say this for Heidi ... this German-American model spends a whole lotta time in a bikini. When Heidi isn't showing off her fantastic bod, you can catch her doing the millions of other projects that keep her busy ... all while looking like a complete dime.

Heidi's way more than a pretty face ... she's a businesswoman, actress and even a painter!!!

In other words, this busy woman deserves the relaxation and sunbathing she does year-round.