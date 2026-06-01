Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Heidi Klum Hot Shots To Slay Her 53rd Birthday

Heidi Klum 53, flirty, and fine!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Heidi Klum Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Heidi Klum's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

It's Heidi Klum's birthday and we're celebrating by taking a look at her hottest snaps from over the years ... and with 53 trips around the sun, there's a lot to soak in.

Say this for Heidi ... this German-American model spends a whole lotta time in a bikini. When Heidi isn't showing off her fantastic bod, you can catch her doing the millions of other projects that keep her busy ... all while looking like a complete dime.

0601-Heidi-Klum-Hot-Shots-Sub1

Heidi's way more than a pretty face ... she's a businesswoman, actress and even a painter!!!

In other words, this busy woman deserves the relaxation and sunbathing she does year-round.

Check out the gallery ... and happy birthday, Heidi, never stop blessing us with your posts!!!

Related articles