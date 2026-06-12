Emily Ratajkowski Poses Topless While Breastfeeding Baby Doll

Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat for a jaw-dropping new photoshoot ... going topless while "breastfeeding" a lifelike baby doll.

The model -- who shares 5-year-old son Sly with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard -- bared her chest for New York Magazine, posing in an empty studio with the faux infant latched on as she smoldered for the camera.

EmRata looked every bit the bombshell, flaunting her famous figure in an unzipped biker jacket and skin-tight jeans ... striking sultry poses while sporting the bizarre baby prop.

The eyebrow-raising shoot accompanied a deeply personal essay in The Cut about life after her divorce and navigating sex and dating as a single mother ... and Emily didn't exactly hold back.

Reflecting on her post-split reinvention, she wrote ... "I decided to f*** my way into a new kind of woman. I wanted to destroy the Madonna, the special girl I'd worked so hard to be before an eight-pound baby had torn my vagina in two, and replace her with the wh***."