Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Figure Poolside in Plunging Swimsuit

Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat online Saturday, posting some sizzling swimsuit shots in a plunging red bikini!

Check out her latest IG post -- the actress and model is flaunting her famous figure in a bright red one-piece that frames her chest with a dramatic neckline. She's lounging poolside, pouting at the camera while running her fingers through her brunette locks in the first sensual snap.

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Emily clearly knows what she's working with -- she is a model after all!

Of course, she's never been shy with showing off what her mama gave her. Just 2 weeks ago, she posted a snap of her tanned derrière that featured a tan line from her G-string bottom.

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And earlier this year, she was flaunting her toned physique in sexy red lace lingerie -- and certainly had us drooling as she recorded herself striking poses in the mirror.