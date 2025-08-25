Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Leather, Sheer Outfit

Emily Ratajkowski is once again leaving little to the imagination ... flaunting her fit frame in an eye-catching ensemble on social media.

EmRata was clearly feeling herself, as she posted the photo shoot Sunday to her Instagram and wrote ... "like a totally important designer."

The model notably didn't provide further details on the outfit -- though, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that her caption was a big hint.

In case you didn't know, Emily's reference is a quote from the 1995 hit film, "Clueless," where Alicia Silverstone's character Cher highlights an Alaïa outfit during one memorable moment in the movie.

So, it's safe to assume Emily's look is from the same designer, named Azzedine Alaïa, who notably passed away in 2017 after an accidental fall down a flight of stairs.

Plenty of Emily's celebrity friends also celebrated the look online, too ... with the likes of Charli XCX, Olivia Ponton, Hung Vanngo, among others all singing praises in the comments.