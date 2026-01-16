Emily Ratajkowski Wows in Skimpy Red Lace Lingerie in Racy Video Clip
Emily Ratajkowski Sizzling Lingerie Drop!!!🥵🔥
Published
We're well into January to the point we have no idea what day it is ... but we do know Valentine's Day is next month, and no one's gonna look hotter on the day than Emily Ratajkowski!
Case in point -- she just dropped a jaw-dropping IG clip Friday, rocking skimpy red lace lingerie and striking a seriously sultry pose with a floor-level thirst trap with her phone in hand.
The lingerie hugged her sculpted body perfectly ... and she's radiating next-level confidence, scorching in a way only EmRata knows how to do.
Looking lovely, Em!