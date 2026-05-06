Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Massive Cleavage in Red Room

It seems Emily Ratajkowski just redid a room in her house ... but it's a little hard to see the whole space because she's got her massive mounds in the way.

The stunning supermodel posted a series of thirst traps to Instagram on Wednesday ... and her room is interesting, to say the least.

Sure looks like she painted the whole damn space red ... which really pops against her polka-dot dress -- and prominent cleavage. She captioned the series of snaps ... "House is coming along."