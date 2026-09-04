Sarah Jane Nader Holds Hands With 'DWTS' Partner Hailey Bills After Rehearsal

We Can Dance (And Hold Hands) If We Want To!!!

Sarah Jane Nader flashed her rock-hard abs in a tiny tank top ... and yet it's her hand-holding with her "Dancing With the Stars" partner, Hailey Bills, that captured eyes this time.

The reality TV star left rehearsal hand in hand with Hailey later Thursday night ... big grins on their faces while they posed for the camera.

Like we noted ... SJN's decked out in a barely-there top and blue sweatpants -- while Hailey looked every bit a pro dancer in her all-black ensemble and white tennis shoes.

The duo posed for a few snaps before walking off with their hands still clasped.

As we reported ... Sarah and Hailey are joining an exclusive club on the 35th season of 'DWTS' -- becoming the third same-sex couple in the competition's history.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson danced together in season 30 ... while drag queen Shangela cut a rug with Gleb Savchenko in season 31.

Sarah told People it's an "honor" to dance with Hailey ... adding that they "probably hit a new frequency in the dance studio, screaming" when they found out. Plus, Hailey added the pair are the "luckiest girls ever."