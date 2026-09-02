Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sarah Jane Nader Says It's 'Not Weird' That Brooks Was Topless In Front of Their Parents

Sarah Jane Nader Brooks Going Topless Isn't Weird ... You're Making It Weird!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
090226 sarah jane nader kal
WEIRDOS!!!
Video: Sarah Jane Nader Says Brooks Going Topless Around Parents Was “Not Weird”
TMZ.com

Sarah Jane Nader doesn't think it was weird that Brooks went topless in front of their parents ... and says her sister actually gave some good advice about getting intimate with her 'DWTS' co-stars.

We caught up with Sarah Jane in NYC Wednesday ... and she had a message for everyone who criticized how her sister had her boobs hanging out in front of their parents.

brooks and sarah jane nader getty 1
Getty

The way Sarah sees it, it's only weird if other people make it weird ... and she says the haters are the ones making it weird.

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 35 Cast Reveal
Launch Gallery
Dancing With Stile... Launch Gallery
Getty

She also says that when it comes to hooking up with her "Dancing with the Stars" partner ... to learn from her mistakes.

Peep the clip to hear how Sarah Jane tells it!

090226 sarah jane nader live kal
CHA CHA CHAT WITH SARAH!
Video: Sarah Jane Taking Some Advice From Brooks
TMZ.com

Related articles