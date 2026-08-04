Brooks Nader's Hilarious Reaction to Sister Sarah Jane Hanging With Pete Davidson

I THOUGHT SHE WAS INTO GIRLS THIS WEEK

Play video content Video: Brooks Nader Reacts Hilariously to Sister Sarah Jane’s Pete Davidson Hangout TMZ.com

Brooks Nader was shocked to find out her sister Sarah Jane was spotted having dinner with Pete Davidson in NYC ... and her initial reaction is freaking hilarious.

TMZ got the "Baywatch" star on set and asked her about Sarah's recent outing with the 'SNL' alum ... and she told our photog she thought her sister was into girls recently.

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Sarah has been open about being bisexual -- so it's not like her sis outed her ... but it's still pretty funny that's what popped into Brooks' head first ... and it's not the only joke Brooks gets off.

As we reported, Pete and Sarah were spotted walking together in Brooklyn on Monday night before getting into a car.

Video obtained by Deuxmoi did not show any obvious PDA, though Pete opened the passenger door for Sarah before making his way around to the driver's side.

As for what -- if anything -- is going on between the two ... Brooks says she has no clue, but is going to find out.