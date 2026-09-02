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See the Full 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 35 Cast Revealed

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 35 Cast Revealed!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
'Dancing With The Stars' Season 35 Cast Reveal
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Dancing With Stile... Launch Gallery
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It's that time of the year when some of your favorite stars are back in the ballroom, and "Dancing with the Stars" has officially revealed its Season 35 lineup!!!

The full cast was announced Wednesday morning on "Good Morning America," which included Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-nominated actress, director, writer, and producer Julia Stiles, celebrity backup dancer Jenna Dewan, actress and author Tatyana Ali, and Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech.

But the celebs don't end there ... pop-rock band Hanson member Taylor Hanson, Olympic gold medalist Amber Glenn, social media star and podcast host Connor Wood, "The Bachelorette" star Tyler Cameron, and Emmy Award-winning chef Giada De Laurentiis are all getting ready to fight for that mirror ball trophy.

"Glee" actor Harry Shum Jr. and husband to "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Whitney Leavitt, Conner Leavitt, are also preparing to show off their moves.

'Dancing With The Stars' Through The Years
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'DWTS' Through The Years Launch Gallery
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As we know ... "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" personality Guillermo Rodriguez, reality TV star Maura Higgins, "Summer House" icon Ciara Miller, Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson, and Brooks Nader's sister Sarah Jane Nader were all previously announced as part of this year's cha-cha challengers.

With the whole crew announced, now begins the cut-throat competition you're not going to want to miss.

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