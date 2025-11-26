Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'DWTS' Duo Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas Reveal Hate Mail

Whitney Leavitt, Mark Ballas 'DWTS' Hate Mail Hurt Us!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
whitney-leavitt-mark-ballas-kal-11-26-2025
ALL THIS FOR DANCING???
Call Her Daddy

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas were one of the least liked duos on this season of "Dancing With The Stars" ... they say online trolls sent them tons of nasty messages, and they're sharing some gems.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star and the dance pro sat down with Alex Cooper on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast and opened up about some of the heat they got during season 34.

Whitney was branded the villain on 'Mormon Wives' and lots of 'DWTS' fans had it out for her and Mark this season ... for numerous reasons.

WHITNEY LEAVITT & MARK BALLAS dancing with the stars Disney-Eric McCandless
Disney / Eric McCandless

She says the hate they got online was the hardest thing for her to deal with on the show, especially because Ballas was caught in the crossfire.

Mark whipped out his phone and read one of the nasty messages that ended up in his DMs. He says someone told him, "You're completely worthless and I hope you burn in hell one day."

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 -- Behind The Scenes
Launch Gallery
DWTS S34 BTS! Launch Gallery

Mark claims that's just the tip of the iceberg.

They were not finalists, but some folks seemed to think the judges were favoring them. Others claimed Whitney seemed to smirk when another pair was eliminated. People's beef with Mike was that he shouldn't get to cut his own guitar riffs.

Related articles