'DWTS' Duo Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas Reveal Hate Mail

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas were one of the least liked duos on this season of "Dancing With The Stars" ... they say online trolls sent them tons of nasty messages, and they're sharing some gems.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star and the dance pro sat down with Alex Cooper on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast and opened up about some of the heat they got during season 34.

Whitney was branded the villain on 'Mormon Wives' and lots of 'DWTS' fans had it out for her and Mark this season ... for numerous reasons.

She says the hate they got online was the hardest thing for her to deal with on the show, especially because Ballas was caught in the crossfire.

Mark whipped out his phone and read one of the nasty messages that ended up in his DMs. He says someone told him, "You're completely worthless and I hope you burn in hell one day."

Mark claims that's just the tip of the iceberg.