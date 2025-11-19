Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Zac Efron Supports Brother Dylan at 'Dancing with the Stars'

Dylan Efron Zac Attack at 'DWTS'!!!!

By TMZ Staff
Zac Efron
Dylan Efron lit up the stage on "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday night -- but it was his brother, Zac Efron, who stole the show while sitting in the audience!

That's right ... Dylan's big bro Zac made it to the ballroom to watch him perform an energetic tango to "I Would Die 4 U" with his partner, Daniella Karagach. Zac sat with the bros' baby sister Olivia on his lap in the audience.

The hunky actor also had fans cracking up online after the judges gave Dylan an impressive 27 out of 30 score ... and he appeared to ask his mom, Starla Baskett, if those were good numbers.

Dylan loved having his family's support last night, telling Entertainment Tonight it "means everything" to him. His longtime girlfriend, Courtney King, was also in the audience.

dylan efron dancing with the stars sub swipe ONSCREEN CREDIT- Disney-Eric McCandless
Disney/Eric McCandless

As you know, Dylan had made quite a name for himself in the reality world over the last year, especially after winning "The Traitors" Season 3 -- along with fans' hearts. And, we can't say we blame them!

