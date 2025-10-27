Dylan Efron Says His Broken Nose Is Perfect After 'DWTS' Mishap

Play video content TMZ.com

Dylan Efron is shaking off a broken nose ... he says his schnoz is "perfect" despite taking an elbow from his "Dancing With The Stars" partner and breaking it.

We got Dylan at the 'DWTS' practice center Monday in Los Angeles and our photog asked him for a health update after Dylan posted about being in the hospital for a broken nose.

Dylan tells us he's all good now and the broken nose was just an accident from a rehearsal with 'DWTS' pro Daniella Karagach.

As we reported ... Dylan ended up in the emergency room over the weekend after trying out a new move with Dani and breaking his snout.

The "Traitors" star looks and sounds fine here, and we also asked him who is the better dancer between him and his famous brother, Zac Efron.