Dylan Efron Breaks Nose During 'DWTS' Rehearsals

Dylan Efron went from dance breaks to nose breaks in the middle of his "Dancing with the Stars" rehearsals Saturday ... ending up in the hospital after suffering some damage to the ol' moneymaker.

The former "Traitors" winner took to Instagram to show pics of his injured snout from the emergency room, saying, "It's midnight, and I'm in the hospital because Dani broke my nose. We were trying a new move, and I took an elbow right here."

Dylan added that when dance partner Daniella Karaghach's elbow made contact with his nose, it made "a really loud crack."

Despite the injury, Zac Efron's lil' bro kept his characteristic upbeat attitude, assuring fans despite the mishap, he was still in the game, stating, "Broke my nose, but don't need it to dance."

