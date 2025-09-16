Carrie Ann Inaba Skipping ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Premiere

Longtime "Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba will be MIA from tonight's premiere episode ... announcing her decision in a surprising social media update.

Check it out ... the famed choreographer posted on her Instagram ahead of the season 34 premiere on Tuesday, writing she was feeling "quite under the weather" -- and so, had decided to take a pass on filming.

Though fans of 'DWTS' can expect Inaba to return to the ballroom sooner rather than later, as she's currently "resting up" in the hope of appearing on next week's episode.

Before signing off her note, Inaba wished all the contestants luck and confirmed she'd be tuning in to the episode from home.

While Inaba didn't elaborate on the specifics of her illness, her absence comes after she skipped out on the casting announcement on "Good Morning America" 2 weeks ago ... where Hilaria Baldwin, Jordan Chiles, Baron Davis, Andy Richter, among others, were confirmed as participants.

Fellow judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, as well as cohosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, all appeared on the morning show ... making CAI's MIA status noticeable.