Baron Davis Getting 'Dancing With The Stars' Advice From Iman Shumpert

Play video content TMZSports.com

Baron Davis is turning to one of his former NBA teammates to help him win a Mirrorball Trophy this year -- telling TMZ Sports he's getting dancing advice from none other than Iman Shumpert!

Just hours after it was revealed the former Golden State Warriors point guard would be on the newest season of "Dancing With The Stars" ... he told us he's already picking Shumpert's brain on how to two-step through the competition.

Shumpert, of course, won Season 30 of the show -- and Davis said Wednesday the guys have already FaceTimed to talk strategy. He added that "some note-taking" sessions are on the way as well.

Davis' fellow competitors -- which includes a host of celebs like Alix Earle, Robert Irwin and Jordan Chiles -- should be concerned ... considering the two former hoopers were pretty good when they last teamed up in New York.

The duo played several games together for the Knicks in the 2011-12 NBA season ... and their rapport is undeniable.

Davis' official partner for the show will be Britt Stewart -- and based on our chat with the ex-hooper out in NYC this week, it seems she's doing a great job of whipping him into championship shape.