Jen Affleck Is Rooting for Robert Irwin on 'DWTS' Amid Drama With Whitney Leavitt

Jen Affleck -- 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star and recent "Dancing with the Stars" contestant -- is sharing her thoughts on costar Whitney Leavitt's performance in the competition ... telling us her money is actually on hunky wildlife expert Robert Irwin.

We caught up with the cast of Hulu’s hit show as they gear up for a fiery Season 3 -- and when asked if Whitney could take the crown, all eyes were on Jen ... who reveals to us that even though Whitney is the best dancer on the show, she chooses to root for Robert.

Jen unfortunately got booted from this season -- sparking some beef with remaining 'SLOMW' contestant Whitney -- so her choosing the Australian sweetheart rather than her own costar remains on brand.

Rumors of a beef between the two 'Mormon Wives' dancers have been sparking ever since this season took off, but Jen has since confirmed the feud and tells us we'll have to stay tuned on any reconciliation between the two ... but to basically not hold your breath.

Jen and Whitney aren't the only 'SLOMW' stars branching off and joining other reality spaces, as Taylor Frankie Paul is set to be the next contestant on "The Bachelorette" ... and the women tell us they've already vetted the men by doing their research online, and are hopeful she finds love.