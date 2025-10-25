Get Holiday Party-Ready with This Mormon Wives x Cupshe Collection

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Straight out of Salt Lake, the stars of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” — Jennifer Affleck, Demi Engemann, and Layla Taylor — just dropped their first-ever collab with Cupshe.

Featuring their favorite party 'fits for holiday festivities, the For the Plot Party Collection includes 44 different pieces, from sparkling dresses to shimmering skirts, perfect for any big events you’ve got coming up. Taking inspo from Jen, Demi and Layla's personal style, this collection is effortlessly chic ... and you definitely don't have to be Mormon to rock these looks.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Swing Into Holiday Party Season with This Mormon Wives' Collab!

Jen Affleck

Layla Taylor

Demi Engemann

Do it for the sparkle! This Cupshe x Jen Affleck Big Reveal Maxi Dress is exactly what you need for the holiday season.

Whether you're getting all dressed up for a night out or have someone to impress on New Year's Eve, this form-fitting sequin dress is all about the wow factor and making a dramatic entrance ... or exit!

You’ll certainly steal the spotlight in this Cupshe x Layla Taylor Feeling Hot Maxi Dress.

Make a statement in this bold, flirty dress that features a sexy thigh-high slit and a peekaboo cutout at the waist. Of course, the red all-over sparkle is perfect for the festive season, from all of your holiday events to dinner at that fancy restaurant you’ve been wanting to try.

You’re going to serve in this Cupshe x Demi Engemann Villain Arc Mini Dress…and it’s going to serve you well all season long.

This rust colored mini dress will seamlessly take you from autumn to winter, whether you’re wearing it to Thanksgiving dinner or a holiday outing with your gal pals. And when the weather gets colder, pair it with stockings for a chic look that will keep you warm.

Everyone needs another little black dress. This Cupshe x Jen Affleck Dance Floor Diva Mini Dress is going to become a staple in your closet.

With contrast piping and flouncy detailing at the wrists and hem, it gives major playful, party-ready vibes. Plus, it’s super versatile so you can wear it everywhere from the office to girls’ night.

Add a pop of sparkle to any outfit with the Cupshe x Jen Affleck Vegas Mini Skirt.

While you can pair it with the matching sequin top, you can also use it as the statement piece in a festive ’fit. Style it with an oversized sweater and knee high boots for the ultimate winter look or dress it down with a graphic tee and denim jacket. The possibilities are endless!

You can’t go wrong with this stunning Cupshe x Layla Taylor All the Receipts Midi Dress.

This off-the-shoulder chocolate brown dress has just a hint of shimmer, guaranteeing you’ll sparkle under the holiday lights. Show off your flirty, confident side in this flattering piece that is bound to become one of your favorite picks for any formal occasion.