Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Maitland Ward Praises Danielle Fishel's 'DWTS' Run, Despite Their Bad Blood

Maitland Ward Sucks Danielle Fishel Got Booted From 'DWTS' ... Despite Our Feud

By TMZ Staff
Published
maitland-ward-kal-11-05-2025
READY TO BURY THE HATCHET
TMZ.com

It's a big deal to fans that Danielle Fishel was just voted off "Dancing with the Stars" ... so much so, even adversary Maitland Ward was super bummed!

We got MW outside Kings Road Coffee and Café on Wednesday ... and she says that even with the super bad blood between the two "Boy Meets World" stars ... she thought it was super awesome Danielle kicked so much ass this season on the celeb competition show.

danielle fishel
Getty

Listen for yourself ... Maitland tells us DF had eye on the prize -- and women must support women, especially in Hollywood ... that said, Maitland did have some minor suggestions how DF could have avoided being knocked out.

maitland ward danielle fishel
Alamy

It's a pretty big development ... 'cause as you know, the actresses are super not cool with one another after a firestorm podcast earlier this year when they went at each other over prior issues. Basically ... it got pretty ugly.

Maitland Ward's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Maitland Ward's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

But, Maitland tells TMZ ... perhaps the silver lining with the 'DWTS' development is the door has been opened for her and Danielle to finally let the grudge go ... and be pals once more.

Just dance already, ladies!

Related articles