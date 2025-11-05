Maitland Ward Praises Danielle Fishel's 'DWTS' Run, Despite Their Bad Blood

Play video content TMZ.com

It's a big deal to fans that Danielle Fishel was just voted off "Dancing with the Stars" ... so much so, even adversary Maitland Ward was super bummed!

We got MW outside Kings Road Coffee and Café on Wednesday ... and she says that even with the super bad blood between the two "Boy Meets World" stars ... she thought it was super awesome Danielle kicked so much ass this season on the celeb competition show.

Listen for yourself ... Maitland tells us DF had eye on the prize -- and women must support women, especially in Hollywood ... that said, Maitland did have some minor suggestions how DF could have avoided being knocked out.

It's a pretty big development ... 'cause as you know, the actresses are super not cool with one another after a firestorm podcast earlier this year when they went at each other over prior issues. Basically ... it got pretty ugly.

But, Maitland tells TMZ ... perhaps the silver lining with the 'DWTS' development is the door has been opened for her and Danielle to finally let the grudge go ... and be pals once more.