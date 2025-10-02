Danielle Fishel Dispels Rumors of Feud With 'DWTS' Costar Whitney Leavitt

Play video content TMZ.com

'DWTS' fans thought Danielle Fishel shaded Whitney Leavitt while celebrating another week on the show ... but she says, nope, that ain’t it!

We ran into the "Boy Meets World" star after 'DWTS' practice Wednesday ... she said the show’s an emotional rollercoaster -- you’re hyped to stick around with your pals, but bummed when friends get the boot.

Danielle says she wasn’t throwing shade at all ... she was just trying to comfort her pals Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong after they got the axe ... which meant she had to pause Whitney’s celebrations.

So yeah, Danielle shut it down -- no drama here, despite the internet spinning it into a possible feud.