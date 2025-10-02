Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Danielle Fishel Dispels Rumors of Feud With 'DWTS' Costar Whitney Leavitt

Danielle Fishel on 'DWTS' Guys, Chill ... Whitney Moment Wasn't Shade!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
100225 danielle fishel kal.jpg
NO HARD FEELINGS
'DWTS' fans thought Danielle Fishel shaded Whitney Leavitt while celebrating another week on the show ... but she says, nope, that ain’t it!

We ran into the "Boy Meets World" star after 'DWTS' practice Wednesday ... she said the show’s an emotional rollercoaster -- you’re hyped to stick around with your pals, but bummed when friends get the boot.

KNOCK IT OFF
Danielle says she wasn’t throwing shade at all ... she was just trying to comfort her pals Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong after they got the axe ... which meant she had to pause Whitney’s celebrations.

So yeah, Danielle shut it down -- no drama here, despite the internet spinning it into a possible feud.

DWTS
Also, you can see Whitney quickly switch gears once she clocked Danielle’s somber mood while saying goodbye to the eliminated stars ... so yeah, nothing to see here guys!

