Pete Davidson and Ex Elsie Hewitt Dress in Group 'Sopranos' Costume With Daughter

Never Go Against The Family ...

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are apparently at the beck and call of their little Don ... dressing up as members of "The Sopranos" for Halloween.

The model shared pics of the crew's fun costumes ... with Elsie giving her take on Michael Imperioli's character, Christopher Moltisanti -- complete with a velour tracksuit and neck brace.

Pete threw on a leather jacket and dyed the sides of his head ... doing his best Paulie Walnuts impression -- while Scottie, the pair's daughter, appeared to be Tony Soprano.

She had on a bathrobe and sat covered in blankets and stuffed ducks ... a reference to the show's pilot episode ... when Tony gets emotional over a family of ducks in his pool.

Her parents completed her ride by adding a neon "Bada Bing" sign to the front ... because fictional strip clubs and babies mix so well.

As we reported ... Elsie and Pete split earlier this year -- though our sources say they're totally focused on co-parenting their daughter.