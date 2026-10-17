Miley Cyrus Sheds Tears Talking About Dolly Parton During Hollywood Bowl Concert: Video

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Miley Cyrus broke down in tears talking about her late godmother Dolly Parton during her Friday night concert at the Hollywood Bowl -- and Selena Gomez was there, as well as Christina Aguilera -- and TMZ has obtained video showing all the highlights!

In the videos ... Miley can be seen sitting onstage at one point giving a speech about Dolly, who died from cancer at a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, in August 2026.

As Miley's band began playing the opening to Dolly's hit song, "Jolene," Miley told the packed crowd that the only time she ever saw Dolly play live was at the Hollywood Bowl.

Miley also said she could feel Dolly's presence right beside her onstage and that she and Dolly are eternal, and that she couldn't wait to cross paths with Dolly again. Then Miley started choking up and crying before saying she couldn't wait to see Dolly because she missed her dearly.

After her emotional speech, Miley belted out "Jolene" in honor of Dolly, who was super close with Miley's dad, Billy Ray. They were so close Billy and his ex, Tish Cyrus, asked Dolly to be Miley's godmother after she was born in 1992.

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Meanwhile, Selena and Christina were grooving to Miley's music and chowing down on some grub and just havin' a good ol' time.