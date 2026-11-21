Miley Cyrus and fiancé Maxx Morando's rehearsal dinner menu featured filet mignon, Maine lobster ravioli, and more ... as new photos show their wedding weekend festivities in full swing.

Tish Cyrus' husband Dominic Purcell's daughter Lily shared a couple pics from the gathering Friday night ... and the photos show flowers adorning the table and the words "M+M" emblazoned on their menus.

And as for their dinner, which the menu listed as occurring last night ... it looks like Miley and Maxx's guests had quite the feast.

KEEP READING

In addition to the filet and ravioli, they offered guests a three-course meal, including a chocolate caramel layer cake, vanilla crème brûlée, and raspberry sorbet for dessert.

We reported earlier ... Miley and Maxx's wedding ceremony is happening in SoCal this weekend.

In the days leading up to the big day, the "Flowers" singer was spotted getting her nails done in Los Angeles.

Sources also told us ... Miley made it clear to her inner circle that she wouldn't be accepting any gigs in the past few weeks -- her focus has totally been on wedding planning.