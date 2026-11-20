Nick Carter is slamming his sexual assault accuser, Melissa Schuman, in their ongoing ugly court battle, calling her effort to seal her deposition transcript the "total embodiment of hypocrisy and regret" … TMZ has learned.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, the Backstreet Boys star calls out Melissa's attempt to seal the transcript of her April 2026 deposition … during which Nick's lawyers grilled her about her allegations against the singer.

Nick says Melissa's moves in court were the height of hypocrisy, claiming that Melissa "unilaterally and strategically decided to launch a highly publicized defamatory campaign against" him "rather than exercising discretion with her false tale and initiating the instant action anonymously."

He says in the years leading up to the lawsuit … Melissa had no problem trying to interfere with his business deals and spreading alleged lies about him in a documentary and television interviews.

The pop star says Melissa wants to keep the deposition transcript sealed because it will expose her claims as a "clear fabrication."

He adds, "Out of one side of her mouth, [Melissa] publicly defames and vilifies [Nick] with horrendous lies and, out of the other side, asks this court to shield her ongoing fraud and perjury from being exposed."

As TMZ previously reported, Melissa sued Nick over an alleged assault at his L.A. apartment in 2003.

He adamantly denied the claims.

Nick claims Melissa conspired with another woman named Shannon Ruth, who also accused him of sexual assault, in an attempt to shake him down with false accusations.