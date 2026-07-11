Nick Carter’s Sexual Assault Accuser Melissa Fears Harassment, Threats From His Fans

Nick Carter’s sexual assault accuser, Melissa Schuman, fears harassment from the pop star’s fans, TMZ has learned. For his part, the pop star claims Melissa's alleged false claims have caused severe harm to his career.

Melissa filed new court docs asking a judge for permission to submit her medical records under seal in her legal battle with Nick.

In her filing, Melissa claims she has been the target of a campaign of harassment, threats, doxxing, and intimidation following her coming forward with her claims about Nick.

She claims in the past, her home address has been leaked, anonymous mail has been sent to her residence, messages encouraging her to harm herself, as well as “coordinated efforts to intimidate and discredit her.”

Melissa also wants to seal the transcript of her deposition in the case. A judge has yet to rule.

Nick previously claimed Melissa’s alleged false statements about a sexual assault had caused him harm.

In his lawsuit against Melissa, he said her actions were “intentional, malicious, oppressive and designed” to damage his career.

His lawyers claim Melissa’s “plot to smear” his image -- which he claims is part of her effort to extort a settlement from him -- has substantially damaged his ability to earn a livelihood. He also claimed Melissa’s alleged false claims caused his wife and young children to suffer emotional distress.

As TMZ previously reported, Melissa sued Nick over an alleged 2003 sexual assault in L.A. Nick denies he assaulted Melissa in his Santa Monica, California, apartment. The singer denied all claims of wrongdoing and countersued Melissa.