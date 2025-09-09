Nick Carter Donates to Child Haven Shelter at Vegas Comic Store

Nick Carter is showing off his heart of gold in Sin City … dropping by a local comic book shop to make a big difference for kids in need.

The Backstreet Boys star pulled up to Torpedo’s Comic Store in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 8, where he presented a generous donation to Child Haven — a Clark County shelter that provides safe and nurturing temporary care for children who can’t remain with their families.

Nick made the surprise appearance during the store’s community event, and the crowd erupted when he revealed he was making the donation. Fans cheered as he spoke about his passion for giving back to the Vegas community, where he’s called home for years.

Child Haven, which operates under Clark County’s Department of Family Services, is often the first stop for children who have been removed from unsafe environments. Sources say Nick’s contribution will go toward essential resources like clothing, toys, and counseling support for kids entering the shelter.

Nick posed for pics with fans afterward, signing memorabilia and chatting with attendees about the importance of supporting vulnerable children.